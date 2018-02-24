Westerville community sends cards to thank officers who attended Joering and Morelli funerals

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The city of Westerville continues to show their support for Officer Morelli and Officer Joering. On Saturday, teachers, students and the community came out to write letters of thanks.

Thousands of cards drawn by Westerville students will be sent to police departments throughout the country who attended the officers’ funerals.

“I feel like it’s our way of helping, at least a small little bit,” said Beth O’Reilly, a third-grade teacher at Wilder Elementary. “As the officers were passing us, they were thanking us . . .I had to turn to my teammate at one point and say ‘what is the protocol ,shouldn’t I be thanking them?’ This is our way of letting them know how much they are helping us to heal and grieve and support our departments.”

That’s why the school district came together to make these and send to all the officers who came to support Westerville . As students, teachers and neighbors show support –

Lee Harper. a Westerville resident, came with his family to write thank you.

“We’re writing about the appreciation of taking their time and their day and their travel to come down here and to spend it with us through the grieving process. It was incredible to see 2,700 officers in the community.”

His daughter Christy Harper adds, “In my letters I’m just showing we’re here for you. even though we don’t know you. It’s still nice to show some level of support and they’re supporting us through this whole process.”

“We know that there will be many things to honor Officer Morelli and Officer Joering in the future and our kids want to support that. This was their way to be a part of something bigger than themselves. I also hope that other communities will support their officers as much as we are supporting ours right now,” O’Reilly said.

After the special message is written on the card, the card is placed inside an envelope and ready to be shipped to the hundreds of police departments across the country this week.