At least four killed in tornadoes and severe flooding in southern states

At least four people have been killed as severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rain ravaged the southern states.

Albert Foster, 83, of Knobel, Ark. was killed when high winds blew his trailer home into a nearby pond, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told local reporters.

Miller added in a Facebook post that the storms have caused power outage, collapsed power poles and flooded roads in their area.

Dallas Jane Combs, 79, in Logan County was just one of three in Kentucky that were killed by the storms after she was hit by debris Saturday afternoon, according to deputies.

Her husband was putting up plastic outside of their home to keep out the rain at the time when he was also struck by a bout of strong winds, pushing him into the basement, deputies added. He was not injured.

The Henderson Fire Department in Simpson County reported on Facebook Sunday morning a body was recovered from a car submerged in a ditch after warning people just hours before that many roads were unsafe due to flooding.

“We believe the accident was related to the flooding that was caused by the recent heavy rain we have received,” deputies confirmed to InsideEdition.com.

In nearby Simpson County, deputies found Kenneth Boren, 69, of Franklin killed in his car after floods washed away his vehicle.

“Due to recent heavy rain, the bridge was flooded,” the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office told InsideEdition.com. “As result, it’s believed [the] vehicle was swept off [the] bridge into the high water.”

After reporting tornadoes and powerful storms in Arkansas and Tennessee, the National Weather Service is warning all drivers to stay away from flooded areas.

“Never drive your car through flooded roadways. The water may be deeper than it appears,” the government agency warned. “Turn around…don’t drown!”

A flood warning continues to be in effect as the Ohio River reaches its highest water levels in 20 years, affecting neighboring regions including Kentucky and Indiana.