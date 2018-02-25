Beechcroft High School student arrested for making school threat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says an 18-year-old Beechcroft High School Student has been arrested and will face charges of inducing panic after making a threat on social media.

Police say the threat was discovered Friday on social media. The threat indicated there would be an attack at the school on Monday.

