Detectives looking for 3 witnesses in unsolved homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators are searching for three possible witnesses connected to the unsolved homicide of a 62-year-old man in south Columbus.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Columbus police were called out to the Sandpebble Lounge at 1913 Lockbourne Road just after 2am on a report of shooting. When police arrived, they found 62-year-old Carl Duncan down on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Medics arrived shortly after, but Duncan was pronounced dead outside the bar.

Police said Duncan was reportedly walking to his car when an unknown suspect or suspects fired at him, causing him to collapse in the parking lot.

Witnesses told investigators Duncan was last seen in the parking lot speaking with a tall, thin black man in his mid-20s. The two were seen standing next to a silver vehicle. Detectives are also looking for two young black males who were seen having an altercation in the bar earlier that evening.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.