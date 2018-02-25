Firefighters battle recycling plant fire in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TWP., OH (WCMH) — Franklin Township and Columbus firefighters are on the scene of a recycling plant fire on the west side of Columbus.

Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of North Highland Avenue around 1:30am Sunday. No injuries have been reported at this time.

According to a firefighter on scene, no residential evacuations are taking place at this time, but several streets in the area are closed. Firefighters have connected to several fire hydrants to run water lines.

No further information was immediately available.

