Gov. Kasich provides update on storm response efforts

ODOT traffic camera at US 23 and Interstate 270 on the south side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich will update the media on storm response efforts in southern Ohio on Sunday at approximately 2:30.

On Saturday, the governor issued an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.

Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain fell across the region from Saturday night into early Sunday morning accompanied by damaging high winds and an unconfirmed report of a tornado in Brown County.

Meteorologist Kristen Cassady said the Ohio River reached 60 feet (18.3 meters) Sunday morning at its Cincinnati recording station, 8 feet (2.4 meters) above flood stage, and could reach 60.6 feet (18.5 meters) sometime Sunday afternoon. It would be the highest recordings since 1997, when the river reached 64.7 feet (19.7 meters).

The Ohio River is expected to begin slowly receding Sunday, but will likely to remain above flood stage until the end of the week, fed by its numerous tributaries, Cassady said.

“The good news is the rain is done and we’ll have a couple of dry days for that water to recede,” she said.

Another weather system is expected to bring rain during the middle of the week.

