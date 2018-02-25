Heavy rains cause flooding, road closures throughout central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Heavy rains have caused flooding throughout central Ohio, and several roads have been closed due to high water.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has declared an emergency for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state, including Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Hocking, Jefferson, Lawrence, Monroe, Meigs, Muskingum, Scioto and Washington Counties.

“Ohioans do a good job of looking out for each other, and we’re going to do it now also,” Kasich said. “I urge people to stay safe by staying informed, not taking any chances and checking in on your neighbors, especially seniors and families with young kids. Call your local city, county or Red Cross if there’s anyone who needs help.”

Flooding has caused several road closures throughout central Ohio. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, State Route 752 is closed in both directions between Reynolds Road and State Route 316 due to high water. North Court Street in Circleville is also closed just east of U.S. 23 because of flooding.

In Hocking County, State Route 56 is closed between Oneal Road and Sudlow Lee Road because of high water.

In Athens County, State Route 144 is closed in both directions between mile markers 7 and 9. Crews from the Nelsonville Division of Fire worked to fill sandbags to line the Hocking River on Saturday in case of rising water levels. Ohio University cancelled classes for Monday in anticipation of flooding, heavy rains and high winds.

Road closures in Vinton County include State Route 356, between U.S. 50 and the Athens County line; State Route 278, between U.S. 50 and the Hocking County Line; and State Route 325 between State Route 93 and SR-56.

In Marion County, State Route 23 is closed between State Route 47 and State Route 4. State Route 98 is also closed between North Marion Street and Waldo-Fulton Road.

In Knox County, State Route 715 is closed between U.S. 36 and the Coshocton County Line. State Route 715 is also closed in Coshocton County between County Road 20 and US 36. Additionally, State Route 60 is closed in Coshocton County between County Road 49 and the village of Blissfield.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency said you should avoid floodwaters, regardless of whether you are driving or just walking. Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down and two feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.