LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy missing from the area.

Samuel Griffin was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, khaki pants and carrying a backpack.

He was seen in the area of Forest Avenue and West Fair Avenue but police say he has friends on the east and west side of town.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Police at (740) 687-6680.