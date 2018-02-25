Marit Bjorgen caps historic Olympics with more history

Marit Bjorgen’s historic 2018 PyeongChang Olympics ended with, you guessed it, more history.

Bjorgen punctuated her storybook career with her 15th Olympic medal and her eighth gold medal Sunday by winning the women’s 30km mass start to close out the PyeongChang Games.

The 37-year-old leaves PyeongChang as the most decorated Winter Olympian, a mark she broke by taking bronze as part of Norway’s bronze medal in the women’s team sprint.

Her eight golds move her into a tie with Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and Bjoern Daehlie for the most gold medals by a Winter Olympian. Bjorgen won gold in the 30km in Sochi four years ago.

She’s one of two cross-country skiers to have multiple Olympic medals in the 30km. Bjorgen earned a medal in each of her events at these Games – two golds, a silver and two bronzes.

Bjorgen finished the 30km in 1 hour, 22 minutes, 17.6 seconds.

Krista Parmakoski, of Finland, captured the silver and Stina Nilsson, of Sweden, took home bronze.

Parmakoski finished 1 minute, 49.5 seconds behind Bjorgen and Nilsson, 1 minute, 58.9 seconds.

Norway leaves PyeongChang with a record 39 Olympic medals and 14 cross-country medals. The Norwegians reached the podium in all but one cross-country event.

Bjorgen’s gold medal was Norway’s seventh cross-country gold and 14th gold of the PyeongChang Games. The 14 golds are tied with Germany for most of these Games.

After winning the United States’ first Olympic gold medal and first medal in 42 years in the women’s team sprint, Jessie Diggins placed in seventh place in the 30 km, finishing in 1 hours, 25 minutes, 54.7 seconds.

Diggins and Kikkan Randall, her team sprint teammate, depart PyeongChang as the first American women cross-country skiers to win an Olympic medal.