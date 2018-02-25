One person hospitalized after pursuit, one-car crash in Mifflin Township

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is in life-threatening condition after a one-car crash in Mifflin Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police and EMS were called to the crash around 7:39pm. The incident began when Mifflin Township Police attempted to make a traffic stop after reports of erratic behavior.

The driver didn’t pull over when officers attempted to stop him. Mifflin Township pursued the vehicle.

He crashed into a pole near the intersection of Westerville Road and Oakland Park Avenue. His vehicle sustained heavy damage. No others were injured in the crash.

The driver was taken to an Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.