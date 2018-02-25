Police: Twin brothers, both track coaches, arrested on child porn charges

SAN JOSE, CA (KRON) — A high school track coach in California is behind bars on Thursday night accused of possessing child pornography.

Just last week, his twin brother was arrested on the same charge.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Clinton Pappadakis at his home.

Authorities say child pornography was located on several devices in his home.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Pappadakis was a track coach at Oak Grove High School.

Just last week, his twin brother Clifford Pappadakis was arrested on suspicion of annoying and molesting a child and possessing child pornography.

Clinton Pappadakis (left), Clifford Pappadakis (right)

Clifford Pappadakis worked as a physical education teacher, as well as a track and field coach, at Willow Glen Middle School.

The investigation started when parents say they witnessed Pappadakis taking pictures of female students on Sept. 8.

The parents reported the incident to the school officials, who then alerted police.

Here is a statement from Oak Grove High School:

We are disappointed to learn of these allegations as we expect our employees to be professional and ethical in their interactions with students, other employees, and the community. The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the judicial process moves forward.

