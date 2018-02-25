Police: Woman shot in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are on the scene of a shooting in northeast Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Caralee Drive around 5:06am Sunday on the report of a shooting. According to police dispatchers, a woman told officers she was laying in bed when someone came in and shot her in the face. The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Neighbors told officers they heard six to seven gunshots when the shooting happened. Police say three small children and two adults were inside the home. There is no information about a possible suspect at this time.

