Reward offered for information in thefts from homes in Newark

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in thefts from homes in the Newark area.

The Newark Division of Police said on January 12 a white man broke into a home on West Steven Street and stole a 55″ T.V.

On Jan. 25 someone entered a home on Central Avenue and stole three firearms, cash and prescription medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.