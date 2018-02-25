Roads in Pickaway County closed due to high water, residents say “it could have been worse”

PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — Closed road barriers block a couple of roads in Pickaway County to keep people from driving through high water.

William Richards lives in Pickaway County on Canal Road since the 50’s and said he is used to the flooding in this area.

“We watched the River and we pulled out machinery out,” said Richards.

He added he has seen worse flooding.

“I saw 59. It got within, well about to those trees about within 18 inches of the house.”

This flood will not get that close to his house.

“It could have been worse,” said Richards.

Governor John Kasich agrees.

“We may have dodged a big one, but that doesn’t mean that emergency management is not going to be active,” said Kasich.

The state emergency operations center is activated to help deal with flooding around Ohio.

This room is busy so that the people who live around the Scioto River or anywhere else in the state can know what’s coming.

“I felt good about seeing it on the news and being aware of the surroundings, said Circleville resident Randy Walker.

As for Richards, he said based on the weather report he’s following, he believes he knows where the water will stop this time

No lives have been lost here in Ohio due to the floods, but the Ohio EMA is on standby and ready for cleanup as soon as the water begins to recede.