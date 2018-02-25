Top moments from 2018 Olympic curling

There was no bigger moment on the Gangneung Curling Center than when the U.S. men claimed their first over curling gold medal. We’ve counted down the top moments on the way to that golden victory, but there were tons of other great moments for curling in the 2018 Games. Here’s a look back at all of them:
The 2018 Games started with mixed doubles curling, when the world was introduced to Team USA’s Matt and Becca Hamilton, aka the #HamFam.
While the Hamilton siblings didn’t do as well in PyeongChang as they would have hoped, the mixed double tournament was much better for Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris, who took home gold in the inaugural event.
