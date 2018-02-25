VIDEO: Liquor store owner, daughter fight back during armed robbery

**Warning: The video in this story may be considered graphic**

TULSA, OK (WCMH) — The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store and her daughter turned the tables on a would-be robber, and the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

Just after 6pm on Thursday, suspect Tyrone Lee walked into the Forest Acres Liquor Store with a sawed-off, 12-gauge shotgun, went behind the counter and demanded money from the cash register.

Every time Lee turned around, the owner and her daughter reached for their guns. Finally, he went to leave the store, and the owner pulled the trigger, shooting Lee. Lee then came after her, ripped the gun from her hand and pistol whipped her.

The owner’s daughter fired two more shots at Lee with her own gun. Lee left the store and went to an area hospital, according to Tulsa police.

The store owner’s son told KTUL the women’s guns saved their lives.

“We’re not going to be victims,” he said.

Lee is currently in critical condition at the hospital. Police believe he is connected to 10 other robberies in the area.

The store owner was treated for a head wound, but she is recovering.

