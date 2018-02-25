VIDEO: Tornado confirmed in Clermont County, Ohio

HAMERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Clermont County, which is in the southwestern portion of Ohio.

The tornado hit southwest of Felicity. An EF scale rating has not been assigned yet.

Most of the storm damage is near Hamersville, in neighboring Brown County, the National Weather Service said.

[4:17 PM] Tornado confirmed southwest of Felicity, Clermont County, Ohio. EF rating still pending. pic.twitter.com/b6OPmoWBex — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 25, 2018

