Actress Stacey Dash files for California congressional race

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Actress Stacey Dash speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California.

Documents submitted Monday to the Federal Election Commission show the “Clueless” star intends to run as a Republican in California’s 44th District, a seat held by Democrat Nanette Barragan.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in the Los Angeles-area district that contains the areas of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.

A representative for the 51-year-old Dash didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Dash hinted on social media this month that she was considering a run, even posting a “Dash to DC” logo.

Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film “Clueless.” She worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.

