Beechcroft student arraigned for making school threat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Beechcroft student has been arraigned on charges he made a threat against the school on social media.

Deandre Fleming, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with inducing panic after police say a threat was discovered on social media that indicated there would be an attack at the school on Monday.

Court documents state that Fleming’s made the threat on Instagram saying he would “kill teachers and anyone who gets in his way.”

On Monday, a Franklin County judge barred Fleming from internet usage and ordered him to stay away from all high schools.

The judge also issued Fleming a $500,000 bond. If released, Fleming will be placed on house arrest.