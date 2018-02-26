Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa, Who Defended Her Father in Wake of Sexual Assault Allegations, Dies at 44

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa, who stood by her father as he faced numerous sexual assault claims, has died, according to a report.

Ensa, one of the disgraced comedian’s five children with his wife, died Friday night in Massachusetts, according to TMZ. She was 44.

Her cause of death was not immediately known.

She defended her father in previously recorded statements to Sirius XM host Michael Smerconish back in May 2017 ahead of Cosby’s sexual assault trial.

“I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes that are alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” Ensa said at the time. “How the charges came against him, how people believed them before they were ever scrutinized or tested, how people who questioned the claims were shut down and ignored.”

Cosby, who’s been married to his wife, Camille, for more than 50 years, has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

RELATED STORIES



Bill Cosby Gives Surprise Performance in First Stand-Up Appearance Since 2015





Bill Cosby Celebrates Court Victory With Legal Team as Wife Camille Rips ‘Arrogant’ Judge





Mistrial Declared in Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case, Prosecutors Say They Will Retry

