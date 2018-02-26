Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa, Who Defended Her Father in Wake of Sexual Assault Allegations, Dies at 44

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa, who stood by her father as he faced numerous sexual assault claims, has died, according to a report. 

Ensa, one of the disgraced comedian’s five children with his wife, died Friday night in Massachusetts, according to TMZ. She was 44.  

Her cause of death was not immediately known.

She defended her father in previously recorded statements to Sirius XM host Michael Smerconish back in May 2017 ahead of Cosby’s sexual assault trial.

“I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes that are alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” Ensa said at the time. “How the charges came against him, how people believed them before they were ever scrutinized or tested, how people who questioned the claims were shut down and ignored.”

Cosby, who’s been married to his wife, Camille, for more than 50 years, has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

RELATED STORIES


Bill Cosby Gives Surprise Performance in First Stand-Up Appearance Since 2015


Bill Cosby Celebrates Court Victory With Legal Team as Wife Camille Rips ‘Arrogant’ Judge


Mistrial Declared in Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case, Prosecutors Say They Will Retry

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s