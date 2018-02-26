Blue Jackets host central Ohio kids for screening of documentary about diversity in the NHL

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly 100 children from across central Ohio attended a special screening of a documentary celebrating diversity in the National Hockey League.

The film, entitled “Soul On Ice: Past, Present and Future,” tells the story of the contributions of black athletes to hockey.

“I wanted to entertain and at the same time inspire some kids who are maybe not in the game to participate,” filmmaker Kwame Damon Mason said. “I want them [children] to walk away with a sense of pride and a sense of belonging because diversity is nice, but inclusion is more important.”

Monday’s event was hosted by the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone Month.

After the screening, Mason, former Blue Jackets star Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and others participated in a panel discussion for the children.

“Soul On Ice: Past, Present and Future” can be viewed on both Amazon and iTunes.