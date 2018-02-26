‘Clerks’ Director Kevin Smith Reveals He Survived Massive Heart Attack

Director Kevin Smith survived a massive heart attack over the weekend.

The 47-year-old tweeted the shocking news after midnight Monday, along with a brief story of his brush with death following the first of what was slated to be two stand-up comedy shows in Los Angeles.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith wrote. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

The writer-director also shared a photo of himself looking very much alive from a hospital bed.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith is the creative force behind a multitude of films over the last 25 years, including Clerks and Dogma.

He most recently appeared as himself in the film The Disaster Artist and has directed several episodes of both The Flash and Supergirl for the CW network.

A film featuring the return of his beloved characters, Silent Bob (who Smith portrays onscreen) and Jay, is in development.

Smith’s surprising social media reveal was followed immediately by an outpouring of support from celebrities and fans who shared their own health scares and wished the director a speedy recovery.

RELATED STORIES



What to Do If You Are Having a Heart Attack





Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $1,000 Tip on Waffle House Bill: ‘I Almost Had a Heart Attack’





CPR Instructor Has Heart Attack in Class, Student Saves Him: ‘It Was Quite Severe’

