Deputy takes suspect for a run after being separated from K9

HUDSON, FL (WCMH) – Body camera video released by a Florida sheriff’s office shows a deputy drag a suspect into the woods after being separated from his K9.

Deputy Carmack from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen Ford Expedition Saturday. After the vehicle crashed into a pole, the sheriff’s office said the driver ran and K9 Shep was sent after him.

While Carmack was running after them, the passenger got out of the car and tried to flee, according to the sheriff’s office. The passenger was detained by Carmack.

Body camera video shows Carmack making the passenger run with him as he went to locate K9 Shep and the driver.

Carmack caught up with the suspect and arrested him without further incident.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, the back seat of their K9 vehicles are not equipped for inmate transport.

We have our regular patrol vehicles for that. The back seat is converted into a “kennel” format for the dog, with no seatbelts or other restraints for humans. Putting him in the front seat is not an option, either, as that is an officer-safety issue.

Police did not release the names of the suspects.