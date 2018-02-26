Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict Team USA’s Olympic Gold Medal in Curling?

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

The writers of the hit television show, The Simpsons, may have predicted another major historic event.

In an episode that aired eight years ago, the cartoon featured Marge and Homer Simpson as teammates on the U.S. Curling team in the Olympics.

Their team won the gold medal in a final contest with Sweden, mirroring the achievement of the American curling team, which defeated none other than Sweden to capture its first-ever gold medal Sunday in Pyeongchang.

And it’s not the first time the show predicted a historic event years in advance.

In 2000, an episode referenced the fact that Donald Trump had been president of the United States.

In 2012, the Simpsons suspended Lady Gaga high above Springfield during a performance for residents, a scenario that repeated in real life with Gaga’s high-flying performance at last year’s Super Bowl.

The show also predicted an attack on Siegfried & Roy by one of their own tigers in 1993. Ten years later, Roy Horn was mauled by a white tiger during a live performance in Las Vegas.

Horn survived the incident, but their long-running stage show was closed.

