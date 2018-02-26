Director Kevin Smith hospitalized after ‘widow maker’ heart attack

GLENDALE, CA (NBC News) — Director and actor Kevin Smith is recovering at a hospital in California after suffering a massive heart attack.

Smith, 47, had finished performing a standup comedy show Sunday night when he became ill, according to NBC News. He was scheduled to perform a second act later that night, but had to cancel that show and was rushed to the hospital instead.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!” Smith wrote on Twitter.

Smith is the creator of such films as “Clerks” and “Mallrats.”