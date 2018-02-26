Director Kevin Smith hospitalized after ‘widow maker’ heart attack

By Published: Updated:
JULY 23: Moderator Kevin Smith at Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: BBC America Official Panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, CA (NBC News) — Director and actor Kevin Smith is recovering at a hospital in California after suffering a massive heart attack.

Smith, 47, had finished performing a standup comedy show Sunday night when he became ill, according to NBC News. He was scheduled to perform a second act later that night, but had to cancel that show and was rushed to the hospital instead.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!” Smith wrote on Twitter.

Smith is the creator of such films as “Clerks” and “Mallrats.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s