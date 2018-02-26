Dog shot saving teen during home invasion returns home

By Published:

DES MOINES, WA (KING) A German Shepherd named Rex was shot protecting his home and teenage owner from intruders in Washington state on February 21, and the hero dog was just released from the hospital Sunday afternoon after he underwent surgery.

Rex emerged from BluePearl Veterinary Partners wearing a cone and walking with the teenage owner he protected during the home invasion last Wednesday.

“He’s walking fine. He’s just very excited. He’s trying to lead the pack, trying to get in front of everyone. He doesn’t want no one in front of him,” said his owner.

The boy’s mother revealed their home was re-burglarized sometime between Wednesday and Friday, when the family was visiting Rex in the clinic. She says they are planning to move for their safety and peace of mind.

The German Shepherd suffered multiple gunshot wounds when armed intruders busted into his owners’ house in Des Moines. He was shot in the neck and hind legs.

The hospital kept him for two nights while he recovered from surgery. Staff said he was stable and doing well enough to go home Sunday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s