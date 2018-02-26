Franklin Co. Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Franklin County are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank, yesterday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3pm, Sunday, a man entered the Huntington Bank, located in the 4700 block of W. Broad Street, walked up to the teller and presented a note stating this was a bank robbery.

Deputies say the teller complied with the note’s demand for money, before the suspect fled from the area in a dark colored older van.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall, about 150 to 170 pounds with short dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen a in a gray jacket, dark pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime can call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3351.