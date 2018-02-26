Iowa Basketball Star Jordan Bohannon Intentionally Misses Free Throw to Honor Late Record-Holder

An Iowa college basketball player chose to miss a free throw rather than take a title away from a beloved record-holder who died tragically years earlier.

Hawkeye sophomore point guard Jordan Bohannon was about to beat the record set by legendary power forward Chris Street before his death in a car crash in 1993.

Instead, when Bohannon stepped to the foul line with just minutes left in the game, he risked imperiling their lead against Northwestern to honor Street.

Both players will now grace Iowa’s record books for making 34 consecutive free throws.

Bohannon had planned to miss the shot, according to NorthJersey.com.

“I knew I wanted to leave it short a little bit,” he said. “I didn’t want to make it too obvious.”

However subtle, the meaning of the gesture was not lost on the two people who would appreciate it most: Chris Street’s parents.

Mike and Patty Street are season ticket holders and were in the stands at Sunday’s game. They hugged Bohannon on the court after his shot.

“What a good kid,” said Patty Street. Mike Street, meanwhile, urged Bohannon to go ahead and take the record should he ever get the chance again.

Mike Street said Chris would have wanted it that way.

Chris Street died after his car collided with a dump truck with a snow plow attached, according to a January 1993 article in The New York Times.

In spite of Bohannon’s heartfelt decision, his team went on to beat Northwestern 77-70 on Sunday.

After the game, Bohannon responded to reports of what he’d done with a simple tweet.

“Life is much bigger than basketball,” he wrote.

