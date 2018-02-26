Ivanka Trump believes father’s denials of sexual misconduct

By Published:
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump says she believes her father’s denials of sexual misconduct.

Trump, who led the U.S. delegation at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, made the comment in an interview aired Monday on NBC. Asked if she believed women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, Ivanka Trump called it a “pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter.”

She says: “I believe my father, I know my father. I think I have that right as a daughter, to believe my father.”

The president has been accused of inappropriate behavior by more than a dozen women. He has denied the allegations.

