Jury selection underway for Golsby trial

Brian Golsby

COLUMBUS (AP) — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man suspected of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student.

Defendant Brian Golsby could face the death penalty if convicted in the slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. The 30-year-old Golsby has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.

A judge says the process of choosing jurors could span this week.

The judge has so far declined a request by Golsby’s attorneys to move the trial away from Columbus. The defense has argued Golsby can’t get a fair trial in Franklin County because of publicity about the case.

Tokes’ body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles southwest of Columbus. Police say they matched Golsby’s DNA evidence from Tokes’ car.

