Katy Perry Surprises California Mudslide Victim, Dedicates ‘Firework’ to Her

A 14-year-old victim of the deadly mudslide in Montecito, Calif. was surprised and subsequently applauded by singer Katy Perry at a concert dedicated to raising funds for the destruction that killed at least 20 people and left many families homeless. 

Lauren Cantin was covered head-to-toe with mud as she was seen in an NBC video during her rescue in January. At the time, she was trapped in her home for six hours.

Cantin lost her father, David, in the mudslide. Her older brother Jack, 16, is still missing.

The brave ninth grader took the stage at the benefit, singing “God Bless America.”

Perry, who’s from Santa Barbara, made a special appearance at the event. Backstage, she threw her arms around Cantin, saying, “You can sing!”

In addition, Perry dedicated her popular song, “Firework,” to Cantin. 

