Lions Get a New Home After Being Rescued From Zoos in War Zones

These lions are on the mend after being rescued from neglected zoos in war-torn Iraq and Syria.

The male lions were transported on Monday to South Africa, where they will live at a sanctuary with other animals that have survived harsh conditions.

The big cats suffered physical and psychological trauma in the zoos, including emaciation and dehydration.

One of the lions was rescued from a zoo in eastern Mosul, Iraq, where most of the animals died of starvation.

The other lion, 2-year-old Saeed, was rescued along with 12 other animals from at an amusement park near Aleppo, Syria.

Since being rescued, the lions have received medical care, including vasectomies and dental work. They have also been gaining weight from a steady diet of lamb meat.

They will live out the rest of their lives at Lionsrock, home to 80 lions from across the world and captivity.

