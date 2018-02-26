Major rockslide closes southern Ohio highway

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) — All lanes of Route 7 (also considered part of US-52) in Lawrence County are shut down in the Chesapeake area due to a large rock slide.

The slide took place just before 7:30am.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the rock slide has closed the section of the four-lane area between the 0.0- and the 1.0-mile markers near Chesapeake as a result of the slide.

All lanes are closed near C.R. 124 (Tallow Ridge Road), east of the U.S. 52 interchange and the 6th Street Bridge to West Virginia.

Motorists will be detoured via the 6th and 17th Street bridges in West Virginia.

Another detour, Old US-52, is closed due to flooding near the high school, which will cause further delays.

No injuries are reported.

Crews are on their way to begin clearing the scene.