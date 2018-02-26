Man Charged With DUI After He Allegedly Trots Onto Highway

Police in California pulled over a man for suspected DUI, but he wasn’t driving a car — he was riding a horse.

The California Highway Patrol says the suspect was spotted in the greater Long Beach area atop a white horse named Guera on the 91 freeway.

“No joke,” the CHP tweeted with photos of the bizarre incident they say took place over the weekend. “We get a chuckle out of the interesting situations we encounter from time to time, but one thing the CHP does not do is ‘horse’ around with DUI.”

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Luis Perez of Placentia. Cops say Perez’s blood alcohol level was measured at twice the legal limit for operating a vehicle in California, according to CBS LA.

Perez was jailed, while the horse, which was unharmed in the incident, was placed in the care of Perez’s mother, according to CHP social media posts.

Department officials poked fun at the unlikely arrest, while also leaving followers with a firm message about the consequences of driving while intoxicated.

“No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated,” they wrote. “Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic.”

Perez was held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

RELATED STORIES



Paw & Order: Police in Hot Pursuit of Runaway Horse





The Odd Couple: Meet the Cat That Gets Around by Riding on Horseback





Visiting Horse Brings Great Joy to Senior Citizens Home

