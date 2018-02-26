Metallica to stop in Ohio twice, but not in Columbus during North America tour

By Published:
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Metallica announced the North American portion of its WorldWired Tour, including two stops in Ohio, but not one in Columbus.

The first stop in Ohio comes January 30, 2019, when the band comes to the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. The second stop is the very next day, Feb. 1, in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets to the Cincinnati show go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 27, at 11am.

Tickets for the Cleveland show go on sale March 2, 2018 at 10am.

Metallica last visited Columbus, in May of 2017 when the band stopped at Rock on the Range festival.

Other stops the band plans to make during the tour that are somewhat close to Columbus include Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

