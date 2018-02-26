Meth worth $20k seized in Ohio traffic stop

CAMBRIDGE, OH (WCMH) – Two people from Akron are facing felony charges after a traffic stop along Interstate 77.

The stop happened Feb. 16 along I-77 in Guernsey County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania plates was stopped for a following too close violation. During the stop, troopers said they smelled an odor of raw marijuana.

A search of the vehicle revealed two baggies containing around 200 grams of methamphetamine, worth around $20,000.

Jordon Lott, 27, of Akron and Ranika Babie, 27, of Akron were charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine.Both were taken to the Guernsey County Jail.