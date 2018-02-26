Nikolas Cruz’s Half-Brother Zachary Thanks Supporters for ‘Positive Messages’

The younger half-brother of accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz has apparently broken his silence.

A Facebook user named Zachary Cruz posted a public message late Saturday.

“Appreciate all the positive messages,” he wrote, adding heart emojis.

He has also shared images of two young boys pictured together. Hundreds of people have commented on the posts, offering words of support.

Zachary Cruz, 18, has not publicly spoken out since his 19-year-old half-brother allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, killing 17 people. Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The brothers were adopted by Lynda and Roger Cruz as infants. But Roger passed away in 2004 and Lynda died of pneumonia in November. Friends took in the boys.

A photo taken last year shows the brothers holding their mother’s urn.

