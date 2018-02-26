Police chief says Village of Brice isn’t a speed trap

By Published:

BRICE, OH (WCMH) — This tiny village of 112 people has a mighty reputation.

If you, or someone you know, have ever driven through the Village of Brice, there’s a decent chance one of you received a speeding ticket. Last year, the Village’s three-person department issued nearly 4,300 speeding violations

At $125.00 a ticket, you’re talking $530,000, and that doesn’t include late fees.

Coming up Wednesday on NBC4 at 11, Investigator Tom Sussi shows you why the state’s largest police union says the Village shouldn’t be allowed to have a police department, and what some state lawmakers are doing to better police the Village’s ticket-writing practices.

Sussi also sits down with Village of Brice Police Chief Bud Bauchmoyer in a no-holes barred, no punches pulled, interview.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s