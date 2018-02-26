Police chief says Village of Brice isn’t a speed trap

BRICE, OH (WCMH) — This tiny village of 112 people has a mighty reputation.

If you, or someone you know, have ever driven through the Village of Brice, there’s a decent chance one of you received a speeding ticket. Last year, the Village’s three-person department issued nearly 4,300 speeding violations

At $125.00 a ticket, you’re talking $530,000, and that doesn’t include late fees.

