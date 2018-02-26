Police identify victim, suspect in fatal shooting at Lancaster motel

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — Police have identified the victim and suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a Lancaster motel Saturday night.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Casa Grande Motel on East Main street around 7:38pm on the report a man firing shots from a rifle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found Corena Ann Bower, 27, with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Bower was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man who allegedly shot and killed Bower, identified by police as Sonny Minshall, 29, shortly after officers arrived. Police say Minshall and Bower were involved in a romantic relationship.

Minshall is charged with murder. No court date has been set at this time.