Police recover firearm suspected in Westerville South High School threat

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Westerville Police say officers confiscated a gun over the weekend that was part of a school threat that lead to a lockdown on Friday.

According to Westerville Police, the firearm was likely hidden when a student fled Westerville South High School after an anonymous caller warned the school that a student was carrying a weapon.

On Friday, police arrested Demarius Braxton, 17, and charged him with inducing panic and tampering with evidence. Officers recovered the gun over the weekend. Braxton faces additional charges now that the firearm has been recovered. Those charges include carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance/possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and receiving stolen property.

Braxton is enrolled at Westerville South High School.

The incident remains under investigation.