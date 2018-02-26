Police searching for man who robbed bank in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for tips to help identify a suspect from a bank robbery in southeast Columbus.

According to police, an unknown man walked into the PNC Bank on the 2300 block of South Hamilton Road on Monday around 10:10am. When he approached the counter, he handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed sum of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 25 to 30 years old. He is approximately 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing a dark ball cap, a red jacket with a black t-shirt underneath, camouflage pants and tan boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.