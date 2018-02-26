Runner searches for missing cross locket after Disney Princess Half-Marathon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A social media search is on for a cross-shaped locket after it went missing during the Disney Princess Half-Marathon this past weekend.

According to the Facebook post, a runner is desperate to find the missing locket because its contents are invaluable.

The locket is said to contain the ashes of the runner’s daughter who just passed away last month in a “horrible car accident”.

Sunday morning, the runner said her necklace fell off just before she started the third mile of the Disney Princess Half-Marathon.

If you have any info about this missing locket, please contact Team Run Disney on Facebook.