Serious crash closes SR 37 in Licking County

GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — State Route 37 west is closed near Granville due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

It happened Monday afternoon on SR 37 west of Granville.

Aerial video shows the westbound lanes of the highway closed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

