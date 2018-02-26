VIDEO: Naked man on ATV leads Missouri police on chase

By Published:
Credit: Clay County Sheriff

CLAY COUNTY, MO (WFLA) — A man is now clothed and in custody after multiple law enforcement agencies had to chase him down while he was driving an ATV down a Missouri highway.

Patrol officers received a tip about a naked man driving a yellow ATV through neighborhood yards.

When they located him, they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop and fled through a field.

The suspect made his way onto Interstate 435 driving south in the northbound lanes.

Police said the naked man was eventually thrown from his ATV after he struck two railway junction boxes. When he got up, he tried to run from officers but was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to dispatch, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office believes the man was under the influence.

Charges against the suspect are expected today.

