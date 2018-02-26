Video Shows Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s Repeated Visits to Cemetery With Her Bodyguard Lover

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has obtained video footage they say shows the mayor of Nashville and her former bodyguard entering a historic cemetery during what has been revealed to be a years-long affair.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry admitted three weeks ago that she and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest, were having an extra-marital affair.

The pair allegedly took multiple trips to Nashville City Cemetery to spend time together, according to video footage first obtained by WTVF-TV.

The footage shows Barry and Forrest in a white SUV pulling into the historic graveyard, where they spent anywhere between 12 and 24 minutes.

Trips to the cemetery took place on Oct. 9, Nov. 27 and Jan. 8, and always occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Sean Braisted, a spokesman for the mayor, said nothing inappropriate was happening at the cemetery and that Barry “finds it to be a peaceful place to start her day.”

“Sometimes she would go for a walk, other times she would sit in the car and either reflect, make calls, catch up on emails, or report issues with vandalism in the cemetery,” Braisted said.

The mayor’s office released a photo of a defaced gravesite as proof of what Barry was doing at the cemetery.

Barry and Forrest’s affair became public on Jan. 31, when Barry said in a statement: “I accept full responsibility for the pain I have caused my family and his.”

Both Barry and Forrest are married.

Barry apologized publicly to her husband, saying, “I am so sorry to my husband Bruce, who has stood by me in my darkest moments and remains committed to our marriage, just as I am committed to repairing the damage I have done.”

Forrest’s wife has filed for divorce in the wake of the scandal.

Penny Forrest filed for divorce on Friday, the same day the footage of her husband and Barry entering the cemetery was made public.

Berry said she welcomes the investigation into the affair and contends no taxpayer money was spent because of it.

