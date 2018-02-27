2 injured in shooting outside Columbus hospital

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Division of Police say a shooting outside a Columbus hospital on Monday left two people injured.

The call came in around 1:18pm.

Police say a nurse from the emergency room called to report shots fired in front of the Mount Carmel West hospital.

The two victims were able to walk in to the hospital, but their current condition was not available.

Police say they have no current information regarding suspects.

