Bill that would send people to jail for testing positive for opioids while on probation gets second hearing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lawmakers attended a second hearing for a bill that would send people on probation or parole straight to jail if they test positive for heroin, fentanyl or carfentanyl on Tuesday.

Linda Chambers spoke at the hearing. Her son tested positive for heroin while on probation, and the officer used their discretion to release him. Chamber’s son died from an overdose just four hours later. His family says he would have been safer in jail and he should not have been allowed to go free after the failed test.

“If there was no discretion, he would have went to jail and he would have been in jail four hours later,” Chambers said. “He wouldn’t have been able to use four hours later and pass away. Would he have died a month later, a year later? We don’t know, [but] he wouldn’t have died that day.”

If the bill receives another hearing, those who oppose it will have their opportunity to speak. Another hearing date has not been set.