Buckeyes players, coach secure several All-Big Ten awards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A total of five Buckeyes received top honors from the Big Ten Monday, including Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Keita Bates-Diop was named Big Ten Player of the Year and was selected as a unanimous first team All-Big Ten pick.

First year head coach Chris Holtman was named as the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Jae’Sean Tate, Kaleb Wesson and Andrew Dakich were also named as award recipients.

Diop was second in the Big Ten in scoring at 19.2 points per game just behind Penn State’s Tony Carr, and was tied for second in rebounds at 8.9 with Penn State’s Mike Watkins. Diop’s 12 double-doubles through the 2017-2018 season helped his team to an 11-1 record during those games.

Holtmann’s coach of the year awards is his third in his career, earning the 2013 Big South Coach of the Year at Gardner-Webb and the BIG EAST Coach of the Year in 2017 at Butler. The Buckeye’s 24-7 record is the highest win total under a first-year Ohio State head coach. Their second-place finish in the Big Ten is also the highest finish of any Ohio State coach in their first season with the team.

Pickerington native Jae’Sean Tate was named second-team All Big Ten, averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 56 percent from the field. Westerville native Kaleb Wesson was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 27 games. Andrew Dakich, a Michigan transfer, received the Buckeye’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. He appeared in all 31 games.

The Buckeyes look to continue their award-winning play as they head in to the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 2 seed. They’ll await the winner of the Penn State versus Northwestern game at Madison Square Garden Friday, March 2.