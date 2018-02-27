Cèline selling $590 plastic shopping bag

(Photo courtesy Nordstrom)

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — For just about $600 you can have your very own plastic designer shopping bag.

Luxury bag designer Cèline has released a $590 clear plastic shopping bag at a pop-up Nordstrom shop in Seattle.

According to Newsweek, the bag was featured last October during Cèline’s Spring runway event and was designed by Phoebe Philo.

This isn’t the first time Nordstrom has offered an unusual item. Last year, the company sold a leather wrapped stone for $85. A second, smaller stone was also sold for $65.

Both rocks quickly sold out.

So if the leather wrapped rocks are any indication of the popularity of a clear designer plastic bag (that looks almost like any other clear plastic bag you can get for free at shopping stores around the country) then you better act fast for one that’ll cost you $590.

