Charges still pending in deadly road rage crash near Granville

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle crash on SR 37 killed one person on Monday, all because of road rage.

It happened around 3:47pm, west of Granville.

“That is extremely devastating. That it could’ve been completely avoided,” said Janelle Woodburn. “My takeaway is to breathe through it and it’s not worth it to get that angry in traffic.”

She drove past the accident yesterday on her way home and recorded video of the wreckage.

“I was hopeful, but I knew it would be miraculous if there wasn’t at least one casualty,” she said. “It’s tragic.”

It was the result of road rage between two other cars traveling eastbound on SR 37.

“Let cooler heads prevail and be the bigger person,” said Lt. Aaron Vollmer. “Pull over, let that person past you.”

But, that’s not what happened this time and instead, it resulted in a death.

Lt. Vollmer said the two drivers were speeding and cutting in and out of traffic before the crash.

“The Acura went over that barrier and went into the westbound traffic and struck a semi head on,” said Lt. Vollmer.

He said Michael Hayden, 38, of Newark was in that Acura. He passed on the left berm, as another driver Larry Madden, 58, of Heath passed on the right berm. They then collided.

Hayden died at the scene and was not wearing a seat-belt, but Lt. Vollmer said even if he were, it probably wouldn’t have saved his life.

“It was a horrible sight to see. The semi and Acura had become totally engulfed in flames and essentially melted to the ground,” said Lt. Vollmer.

The semi driver Richard Davis, 65, of Coshocton had only minor injuries. He was able to escape before the cab caught fire. Madden was not hurt.

“Unfortunately, it’s bad to say, luckily it was only one person,” said Gary Robbins. “There could’ve been 3, 4, 5 people involved in this as well.”

Robbins works at a nearby golf course. He said he saw giant flames and could hear explosions.

“There’s absolutely no need for it,” he said. “Let it go. Let them be the jerk and just move one.”

The crash is still being investigated, no charges have been filed yet. You can report road rage incident by dialing #677 or 911.